Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Update

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 370,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ALDX stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market cap of $378.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.