Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Update

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 370,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market cap of $378.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47.5% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 104,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 33,736 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

