AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Short Interest Update

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded AdTheorent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AdTheorent from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen downgraded AdTheorent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded AdTheorent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

Institutional Trading of AdTheorent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in AdTheorent during the second quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AdTheorent during the first quarter worth $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AdTheorent during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in AdTheorent during the third quarter worth $28,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdTheorent Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of ADTH stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $146.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91. AdTheorent has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AdTheorent had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that AdTheorent will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdTheorent Company Profile

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

Featured Stories

