Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,124,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,016,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,127 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,265,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 367.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 862,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 677,703 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.37. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

