Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,487 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $75,356.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 176.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 45,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $3,108,000. BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $909.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.