Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Short Interest Down 7.8% in November

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 970,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,586,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $226.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $236.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.