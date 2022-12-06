Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) versus Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) and Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Biofrontera has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biofrontera and Takeda Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera $24.10 million 1.16 -$37.71 million ($1.13) -0.93 Takeda Pharmaceutical $31.79 billion 1.42 $2.05 billion $0.54 26.96

Analyst Recommendations

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Biofrontera. Biofrontera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Takeda Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Biofrontera and Takeda Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 2 2 0 2.50

Biofrontera presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 947.62%. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.84%. Given Biofrontera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Biofrontera is more favorable than Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares Biofrontera and Takeda Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera -44.62% -113.65% -36.92% Takeda Pharmaceutical 5.60% 12.76% 5.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Biofrontera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Takeda Pharmaceutical beats Biofrontera on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp. It also Xepi, a prescription cream for the treatment of impetigo. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience. The company provides its products under the Entyvio, Gattex/Revestive, Takecab, Alofisel, Dexilant, Natpara, Adynovate/Adynovi, Takhzyro, Livtencity, Elaprase, Replagal, Advate, Vpriv, Gammagard Liquid/Kiovig, Hyqvia, Cuvitru, Exkivity, Velcade, Leuplin/Enantone, Adcetris, Vyvansese, Trintellix, and Alunbrig brands. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has out-licensing agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.; collaborations and in-licensing agreements with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.; and collaboration with Evox Therapeutics Ltd., ZEDIRA GmbH, and Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, as well as a licensing agreement with ProThera Biologics Inc. It also has research collaboration and licensing agreement with Crescendo Biologics, Code Bio, Immusoft, Poseida Therapeutics, Selecta Biosciences, BridGene Biosciences, Skyhawk Therapeutics, and StrideBio; and strategic alliances with Egle Therapeutics SAS; Evotec SE; Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.; Carmine Therapeutics; KSQ Therapeutics; and Anima Biotech. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited was founded in 1781 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

