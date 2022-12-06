Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $10.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a sell rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 16.0% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 195,490 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Farfetch by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 164,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 61,030 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 724,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 167,329 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 24,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 1,345.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,766,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,697 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

