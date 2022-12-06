Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Close Brothers Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $40.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.9316 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.01%. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Close Brothers Group

CBGPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,370 ($16.71) to GBX 1,240 ($15.12) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Investec lowered Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.24) to GBX 1,200 ($14.63) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Close Brothers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.24) to GBX 1,100 ($13.41) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.