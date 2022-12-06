Short Interest in Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Declines By 7.2%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,464,700 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 2,655,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,107.8 days.

Canadian Tire Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at $111.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.42. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $157.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

