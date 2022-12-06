Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,500 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 748,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,738.8 days.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Cogeco Communications stock opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $47.31 and a 1 year high of $91.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CGEAF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

