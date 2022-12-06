Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Update

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,100 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 850,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,871.0 days.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CROMF stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CROMF shares. Desjardins dropped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.75 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

