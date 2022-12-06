GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 135.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$63.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDIFF opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $45.86.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Featured Articles

