GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Short Interest Update

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

GrandSouth Bancorporation Stock Performance

GRRB stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87.

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. GrandSouth Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 26.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrandSouth Bancorporation will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrandSouth Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

GrandSouth Bancorporation Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd.

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt.

