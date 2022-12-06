Reviewing Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ARC Resources and Cenovus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Cenovus Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80

Risk & Volatility

ARC Resources currently has a consensus price target of $25.53, suggesting a potential upside of 83.16%. Cenovus Energy has a consensus price target of $29.56, suggesting a potential upside of 54.26%. Given ARC Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Cenovus Energy.

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. ARC Resources pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cenovus Energy pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cenovus Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ARC Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARC Resources and Cenovus Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $4.08 billion 2.16 $627.63 million $2.67 5.22 Cenovus Energy $36.99 billion 0.99 $468.37 million $2.01 9.53

ARC Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cenovus Energy. ARC Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cenovus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 26.97% 37.93% 19.34% Cenovus Energy 7.66% 26.94% 12.22%

Summary

ARC Resources beats Cenovus Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. This segments Foster Creek, Christina Lake, Sunrise, and Tucker oil sands projects, as well as Lloydminster thermal and conventional heavy oil assets The Conventional segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, Clearwater, and Rainbow Lake operating in Alberta and British Columbia, as well as interests in various natural gas processing facilities. The offshore segment engages in the exploration and development activities. The Canadian Manufacturing segment includes the owned and operated Lloydminster upgrading and asphalt refining complex, which upgrades heavy oil and bitumen into synthetic crude oil, diesel fuel, asphalt, and other ancillary products, as well as owns and operates the Bruderheim crude-by-rail terminal and two ethanol plants. The U.S. Manufacturing segment comprises the refining of crude oil to produce diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, asphalt, and other products. The Retail segment consists of marketing of its own and third-party refined petroleum products through retail, commercial, and bulk petroleum outlets, as well as wholesale channels. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.