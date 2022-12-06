Contrasting Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) and Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) and Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Greenwich LifeSciences and Gossamer Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenwich LifeSciences N/A -37.58% -37.06% Gossamer Bio N/A -480.17% -76.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Gossamer Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 52.1% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Gossamer Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenwich LifeSciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gossamer Bio 0 1 9 0 2.90

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Greenwich LifeSciences and Gossamer Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Greenwich LifeSciences presently has a consensus target price of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 480.79%. Gossamer Bio has a consensus target price of $20.30, indicating a potential upside of 118.51%. Given Greenwich LifeSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Greenwich LifeSciences is more favorable than Gossamer Bio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenwich LifeSciences and Gossamer Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenwich LifeSciences N/A N/A -$4.57 million ($0.57) -23.56 Gossamer Bio N/A N/A -$234.00 million ($2.89) -3.21

Greenwich LifeSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gossamer Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Greenwich LifeSciences has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gossamer Bio has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greenwich LifeSciences beats Gossamer Bio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. The company was formerly known as Norwell, Inc. and changed its name to Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. in March 2018. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. It has license agreements with Pulmokine, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB002 and related backup compounds; and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB004 and related compounds. The company was formerly known as FSG, Bio, Inc. and changed its name to Gossamer Bio, Inc. in 2017. Gossamer Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

