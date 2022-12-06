Comparing CEL-SCI (CVM) and Its Rivals

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) is one of 275 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CEL-SCI to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

CEL-SCI has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEL-SCI’s competitors have a beta of 0.67, indicating that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.8% of CEL-SCI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of CEL-SCI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI N/A -76.64% -55.12% CEL-SCI Competitors -4,520.56% -103.18% -36.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CEL-SCI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CEL-SCI and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI $560,000.00 -$36.36 million -3.33 CEL-SCI Competitors $746.04 million $141.14 million 0.09

CEL-SCI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CEL-SCI. CEL-SCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CEL-SCI and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 N/A CEL-SCI Competitors 818 3793 10613 156 2.66

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 75.91%. Given CEL-SCI’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CEL-SCI has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

CEL-SCI competitors beat CEL-SCI on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC; CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 are product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; and LEAPS COV-19, a product candidate to treat COVID-19 coronavirus. CEL-SCI Corporation has a collaboration agreement with the University of Georgia's Center for Vaccines and Immunology to develop LEAPS COVID-19 immunotherapy. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

