Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) and IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Head-To-Head Survey

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) and IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Direct Digital and IDW Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.26 -$1.51 million ($62.19) -0.05 IDW Media $32.42 million 0.46 -$5.39 million ($0.14) -7.79

Direct Digital has higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media. IDW Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Direct Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

2.4% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of IDW Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Direct Digital and IDW Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 IDW Media 0 0 1 0 3.00

Direct Digital presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 115.23%. IDW Media has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.23%. Given IDW Media’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IDW Media is more favorable than Direct Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Direct Digital and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital 0.87% 99.00% 6.44% IDW Media -5.51% -7.92% -6.29%

Summary

Direct Digital beats IDW Media on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Digital

(Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About IDW Media

(Get Rating)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, and The Library of American Comics. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.