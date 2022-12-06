Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) versus Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Financial Analysis

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of Nova Scotia and Fifth Third Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Nova Scotia 0 10 3 0 2.23 Fifth Third Bancorp 0 4 8 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus target price of C$90.70, indicating a potential upside of 81.51%. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus target price of $42.43, indicating a potential upside of 28.78%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Fifth Third Bancorp.

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and Fifth Third Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Nova Scotia $36.40 billion 1.64 $7.70 billion C$6.24 8.01 Fifth Third Bancorp $8.33 billion 2.72 $2.77 billion $3.25 10.14

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Third Bancorp. Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fifth Third Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and Fifth Third Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Nova Scotia 21.26% 15.54% 0.80% Fifth Third Bancorp 27.47% 13.98% 1.17%

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of C$2.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats Bank of Nova Scotia on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small, medium, and large businesses, including automotive financing solutions to dealers and their customers. It also provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternative funds, and institutional funds. In addition, the company offers international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers; and lending and transaction, investment banking advisory, and capital markets access services to corporate customers. Further, it provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 954 branches and approximately 3,766 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,300 branches and a network of contact and support center internationally. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. Its Branch Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services for small businesses. The company's Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides wealth planning, investment management, banking, insurance, and trust and estate services; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising middle market businesses, non-profits, states, and municipalities. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,117 full-service banking centers and 2,322 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

