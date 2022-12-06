Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives $199.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Chart Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

GTLS opened at $136.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 1.34. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $242.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

