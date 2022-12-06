Brokerages Set Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Target Price at $114.70

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.70.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Block from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE SQ opened at $63.14 on Friday. Block has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $195.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.89 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $1,925,831.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,451,598.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $1,925,831.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $26,451,598.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 412,736 shares of company stock valued at $25,112,960. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

