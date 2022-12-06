Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) & DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Head to Head Survey

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Westaim and DarioHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A DarioHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00

DarioHealth has a consensus price target of $12.63, suggesting a potential upside of 161.93%. Given DarioHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Westaim.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim -79.72% 0.10% 0.08% DarioHealth -264.79% -73.30% -57.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Westaim and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Westaim shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of DarioHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westaim and DarioHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $2.36 million 109.25 $28.21 million ($0.07) -26.05 DarioHealth $20.51 million 5.47 -$76.76 million ($3.21) -1.50

Westaim has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DarioHealth. Westaim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DarioHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Westaim has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DarioHealth beats Westaim on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems. It also provides smart glucose meters; bluetooth connected blood pressure cuff; digital scales; biofeedback sensor devices; and diabetes management programs, including lifestyle changes, healthy eating, advanced tracking, and live coaching. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

