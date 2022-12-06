Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $16.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Price Performance

Cinemark stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.07. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

About Cinemark

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cinemark by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Cinemark by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 926,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.