Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives $30.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55. Gentex has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Gentex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Gentex by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 69,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Gentex by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

