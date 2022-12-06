HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $77.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.
Several brokerages have commented on HQY. KeyCorp began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity
HealthEquity Stock Up 3.4 %
HQY opened at $67.73 on Friday. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.81.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
