Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $31.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,467.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 338,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 22,862 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

