Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $31.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.08.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance
NYSE:TMHC opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.51.
Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home
In related news, CFO Louis Steffens bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,467.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 338,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 22,862 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
