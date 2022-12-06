Brokerages Set Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target at $25.00

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

NOMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

NOMD stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,225 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,365,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,396,000 after acquiring an additional 227,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nomad Foods by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 194.1% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Nomad Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,057,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,201,000 after acquiring an additional 141,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

