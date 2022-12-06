Brokerages Set Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT at $27.70

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

