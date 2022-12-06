Brokerages Set Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) PT at $34.60

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,245,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,304,000 after purchasing an additional 673,822 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 395,412 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $9,596,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 615.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 312,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Trading Down 6.5 %

Brigham Minerals Cuts Dividend

NYSE:MNRL opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.88. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $37.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.