Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tecsys Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tecsys in a report issued on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TCS. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$46.50 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.00.

Shares of TCS stock opened at C$28.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$411.57 million and a P/E ratio of 100.89. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$24.92 and a 52 week high of C$53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

In related news, Director David Brereton sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.15, for a total value of C$3,643,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,274,063.80.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

