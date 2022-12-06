AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives $2,944.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,944.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVEVF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,675 ($32.62) to GBX 2,750 ($33.53) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Investec downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.26) to GBX 3,100 ($37.80) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

AVEVA Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $43.07.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

