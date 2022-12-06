Analysts Set MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Price Target at $235.75

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTUAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €232.00 ($244.21) to €240.00 ($252.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($257.89) to €250.00 ($263.16) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €240.00 ($252.63) to €275.00 ($289.47) in a report on Monday, October 31st.

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.90. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $121.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.42.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

