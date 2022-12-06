Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$86.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$86.68.

DOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Dollarama from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Dollarama from C$76.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

DOL opened at C$81.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$56.26 and a 12 month high of C$84.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$80.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$77.62.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.1700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.76, for a total value of C$236,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$945,120. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $792,488.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

