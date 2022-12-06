Analysts Set YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Price Target at $59.00

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on YETI to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get YETI alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in YETI by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in YETI by 65.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in YETI during the second quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 38.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,793,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,549,000 after purchasing an additional 780,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

YETI Stock Down 3.6 %

About YETI

Shares of YETI opened at $45.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32. YETI has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $94.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.