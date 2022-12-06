Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $43.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $33,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.