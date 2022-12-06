Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) – Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tecsys in a report issued on Thursday, December 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$46.50 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tecsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.00.

Tecsys stock opened at C$28.25 on Monday. Tecsys has a 12-month low of C$24.92 and a 12-month high of C$53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$411.57 million and a P/E ratio of 100.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In related news, Director David Brereton sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.15, for a total value of C$3,643,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,172 shares in the company, valued at C$32,274,063.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

