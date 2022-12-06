Analysts Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Target Price at C$223.27

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$223.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IFC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$229.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$224.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

TSE:IFC opened at C$202.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$35.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$198.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$191.50. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$158.75 and a 1 year high of C$209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

