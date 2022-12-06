Brokerages Set LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT at $246.86

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.86.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $223.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.