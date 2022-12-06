Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $5.43 Per Share

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $5.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.13. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.65 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.3 %

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.60.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $472.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $418.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.90. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $477.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

