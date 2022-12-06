PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PVH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

PVH has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on PVH to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

PVH stock opened at $71.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in PVH by 6,460.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

