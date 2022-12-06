Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
AGTC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush cut Applied Genetic Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Chardan Capital lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.
Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of AGTC opened at $0.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
