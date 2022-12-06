Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGTC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush cut Applied Genetic Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Chardan Capital lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AGTC opened at $0.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,137,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 831,768 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 2,141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 423,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 404,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares during the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

See Also

