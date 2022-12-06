Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

