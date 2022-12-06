Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
NYSE:BPY opened at $18.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $19.20.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.