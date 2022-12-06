IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
IEC Electronics Price Performance
IEC Electronics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $17.98.
IEC Electronics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IEC Electronics (IEC)
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.