Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Price Performance

NYSE IDN opened at $2.08 on Monday. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.25.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

