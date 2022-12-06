Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
Biocept Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13. Biocept has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
