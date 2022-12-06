Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13. Biocept has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

