Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €265.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €265.00 ($278.95) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €320.00 ($336.84) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($294.74) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €243.00 ($255.79) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €255.00 ($268.42) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €325.00 ($342.11) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

MUV2 opened at €303.50 ($319.47) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €269.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €244.43. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of €166.59 ($175.36) and a 1 year high of €198.95 ($209.42).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

