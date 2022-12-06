Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 4.33. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the third quarter valued at $343,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

