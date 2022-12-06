Reviewing Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) & Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF – Get Rating) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and Frontier Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.00 -$387.77 million N/A N/A Frontier Group $2.06 billion 1.38 -$102.00 million ($0.62) -21.06

Frontier Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Thai Airways International Public.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Group 0 1 9 0 2.90

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thai Airways International Public and Frontier Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Frontier Group has a consensus target price of $18.18, indicating a potential upside of 39.22%. Given Frontier Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Thai Airways International Public.

Risk and Volatility

Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Group has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A Frontier Group -4.29% -23.57% -2.56%

Summary

Thai Airways International Public beats Frontier Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thai Airways International Public

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airlines. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segment offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground support equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation support activities, which include flight management services, sale of duty-free goods, and sale of souvenir products. It also provides aviation training, tourism, specialized personnel, and information technology services for the travel sector. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 110 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising, 16 A320ceos, 73 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

