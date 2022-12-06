Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) versus Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Head to Head Survey

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 52.78% 33.98% 22.74% Advantage Energy 83.29% 27.26% 20.03%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advantage Energy 0 0 2 1 3.33

Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.15%. Advantage Energy has a consensus price target of $13.69, indicating a potential upside of 65.99%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Advantage Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 2.64 $251.08 million $1.96 3.77 Advantage Energy $392.56 million 3.81 $328.35 million $2.33 3.54

Advantage Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Birchcliff Energy. Advantage Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Birchcliff Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats Birchcliff Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Its asset portfolio also includes various other properties, including the Elmworth and Progress areas of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 200,712 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,022 million barrels of oil equivalent. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley. It provides natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

