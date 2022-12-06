American Well (NYSE:AMWL) versus Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Financial Comparison

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

American Well has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -95.00% -21.72% -19.27% Liquidity Services 23.53% 20.58% 10.27%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $252.79 million 4.09 -$176.33 million ($0.94) -3.99 Liquidity Services $257.53 million 2.09 $50.95 million $1.88 8.06

This table compares American Well and Liquidity Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Liquidity Services has higher revenue and earnings than American Well. American Well is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidity Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Well and Liquidity Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 3 3 0 2.50 Liquidity Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Well presently has a consensus target price of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 55.56%. Liquidity Services has a consensus target price of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 96.37%. Given Liquidity Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than American Well.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of American Well shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats American Well on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination. It also provides marketplace for corporations located in the North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Africa to sell manufacturing surplus, salvage capital assets, and scrap material, as well as offers a suite of services, including surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, marketing, returns management, asset recovery, and ecommerce services. In addition, the company operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing, and agriculture sectors. It offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, real estate, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, heavy equipment, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. Liquidity Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

